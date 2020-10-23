Liverpool FC Predicted Starting XI vs Sheffield United

After a midweek win in the Champions League, Liverpool host Sheffield United on Saturday evening. The Reds sit third in the table after five games played, and are coming off a frustrating draw with Everton.
The games are coming fast and heavy now for the champions. Liverpool have five matches in the next 14 days before the next international break, which will really test the squad depth. Liverpool will want to take advantage of the next three games, all at Anfield. (For the team news go here)
Goalkeeper
Adrian had arguably his best game in several appearances against Ajax on Wednesday. The more games Adrian gets in a row, the better he plays, but Liverpool are still more vulnerable with him in the net.
Alisson is getting closer and closer to returning, and Liverpool hope Adrian can continue his good form in the next few matches.
Defense
In its first game without Virgil Van Dijk, the Liverpool back line held up well in Amsterdam. Fabinho filled in alongside Joe Gomez, and had a man of the match performance.
The Brazilian has showed that he is comfortable in that position, which could be an advantage for Jurgen Klopp. Joel Matip will be a late fitness test before Saturday, but should fill in if he is healthy.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will start at the outside backs.
Midfield
Liverpool had a bit of midfield conundrum on Wednesday with Thiago and Naby Keita unavailable and Jordan Henderson only available for 45 minutes.
Klopp will have more options on Saturday, and will certainly use them. Keita will be available, and Thiago will be a late fitness test as he recovers from a red-card challenge by Richarlison. Henderson is expected to be fully available.
Attack
Liverpool’s front-3 didn’t get much going at Ajax, and were substituted in en masse at the 60-minute mark.
Roberto Firmino still has not scored this season, but has looked better in the last few games linking up play. Still, Jurgen Klopp needs his No. 9 to start producing the way he is capable of.
Mo Salah (6) and Sadio Mane (4) have started the season well, and both scored in the derby last week.
Diogo Jota is really pushing to earn a starting spot, which has provided Liverpool with another attacking threat.
Predicted Liverpool line-up (4-3-3): Adrian, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
