Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

February 26, 2021 By 9 Comments
After another setback in the Premier League, Liverpool look to regroup on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Sheffield United. Liverpool have been in terrible form since the start of 2021, managing just seven points out of a possible 27.

Goalkeeper

Alisson’s availability for the match is unknown after the tragic death of his father this week. Alisson is still in Liverpool, but it is unclear if he wants to play or take some time with family. Caoimhin Kelleher has missed the past few matches with a knock, so if Alisson isn’t ready to play, Adrian may get the start in goal.

Defense

Liverpool lost yet another center back in Saturday’s loss to Everton. Jordan Henderson looks to be out for the year, and would be the fourth player Liverpool have used in the back to see his season cut short with injury.

Nat Phillips came on for Henderson last weekend, and could be paired with Ozan Kabak. Ben Davies is another option, but he has yet to feature for the Reds. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the starts on the outside.

Midfield

Liverpool should have the services of both Naby Keita and James Milner available if they need them. Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum are likely to start, with Curtis Jones filling in the other spot.

Liverpool plan on being cautious with Keita because of his injury history, but he could be a valuable piece for the Reds in the final months of the year.

Attack

Liverpool got good news this week with Diogo Jota returning to training. Jota is unlikely to start this weekend, but having him back is a massive boost.

Liverpool have been shut out six times since Jota’s injury, compared to only once with him in the line-up. His return gives Liverpool a chance to rotate Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.



Predicted Liverpool Line-up vs Sheffield: Alisson, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.

Comments

  1. Hamis Mtipah says
    February 27, 2021 at 1:19 AM

    I will prefer Keita over Curtis sonce Jones is a bit slow on fast attack! He does n’t give away balls but He is holding alot! So It would have been better if Keita takes place for Curtis!

  2. Sammy says
    February 27, 2021 at 1:53 AM

    Thiago is good but don’t fit Liverpool play this is fact

  3. Nigel H Kannemeyer says
    February 27, 2021 at 2:12 AM

    I would like to see the player’s play like a unit, and stop being greedy in front of goal post.
    Regards
    Nigel
    Coniston Park; Cape Town; South

  4. Jack Aot says
    February 27, 2021 at 2:25 AM

    Klop must go that is the fact

  5. Yinusa saka omotolani says
    February 27, 2021 at 3:50 AM

    @jack why klopp must go ? Are going to replace him or what ? Please let value our owns and stop saying rubbish about the man ……up klopp up liverpool.

  6. Mozerosticks says
    February 27, 2021 at 3:55 AM

    Yeah i think he’s right keita should replace jones cause he’s too slow in canter attack

  7. Mozerosticks says
    February 27, 2021 at 4:04 AM

    And as for me liverpool should off-load mo,salah and not sadio mane cause mane plays both legs and he’s not selfish on attack so if kyalian mbappe comes in mane will then swicth to right wing that’s all liverpool need to do now to make things happen again

  8. Anonymous says
    February 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM

    Ben davis should be given a chance to play,let him prove himself today

  9. Monday kingsley says
    February 27, 2021 at 4:06 AM

    Ben davis should be given a chance to play,let him prove himself today

