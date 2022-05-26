Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Real Madrid (UCL Final)

From “let’s talk about six” to “All seven and we’ll watch them fall.” For the second time in five seasons, Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to meet in the Champions League Final. This season, Real Madrid cruised to the La Liga title, topping Barcelona by 13 points. Liverpool fell just short in the Premier League, falling one point short of Manchester City in a battle that went down to the final minutes of the final day.
As they go for their seventh all-time UCL title, there are some injury concerns for Liverpool heading into this game, especially in the midfield.
TV/Streaming: CBS Sports’ coverage kicks off on Saturday, May 28 (1:30 PM, ET)
Broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid kicks off at 3:00 PM, ET.
Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool
After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify
Result Probability: Real Madrid 29% Liverpool 45% Draw 26%
Odds: Real Madrid +230 Liverpool +115 Draw +260
Goalkeeper
Alisson has had a fantastic season for Liverpool.
In all competitions, he has 27 shutouts in 52 appearances, conceding just 40 goals.
Alisson was a stand out performer in the 2019 final against Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool need him on his game against a dangerous Real Madrid side.
Defense
Virgil van Dijk missed the final two games of the regular season for Liverpool, but is ready for the final.
The question, however, is who starts alongside him in the middle of the defense.
Ibrahima Konate has the speed Liverpool could use against a player like Vinicius Jr., but Joel Matip is the better overall defender and has the big match experience. Matip gets the nod in this one.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson start at the outside backs.
Midfield
There are two major injury concerns in Liverpool’s first-choice midfield.
The first is Fabinho, who suffered a hamstring injury against Aston Villa on May 10. He was back in training Wednesday, and all signs point to him being available.
That’s a huge boost for Liverpool, but the news is more murky for the other injury.
Thiago injured his Achilles against Wolves on the final day.
While better than originally thought, he is in a race against time to be fit. Liverpool hope he can train Thursday and Friday, but it will come down to the wire.
Jordan Henderson is definitely starting, and Naby Keita gets the start if Thiago can’t go.
Attack
Liverpool’s first-choice attackers are all fit for the final. Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah seem to be the first-choice front line, and get the nod against Madrid.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah.
