Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs. RB Leipzig (UCL)

Liverpool’s tailspin in the second half of the Premier League season continued with a loss to Fulham on Sunday. Now they look to salvage their Champions League campaign as they take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday.
Liverpool lead the tie 2-0 on aggregate and have two “away” goals, meaning the Reds just need a draw or to lose by one to advance. Liverpool have a mostly healthy line-up, by their standards, heading into the game. (More on that here)
Goalkeeper
Alisson made two saves in Sunday’s loss, but couldn’t salvage Liverpool a point after a Mo Salah giveaway gave Fulham a goal on the stroke of halftime. Like most of the team, the Brazilian keeper hasn’t been at his best lately, but he is the clear No. 1.
Defense
Liverpool went with some rotation on Sunday, starting Neco and Rhys Williams in the back. The move didn’t fully pay out, although neither was at fault for the goal. The good news with that is it gave Trent Alexander-Arnold some much needed rest in his legs.
He is ready to start Wednesday, and Andy Robertson will start at left back.
Liverpool have some decisions to make at centerback. Ozan Kabak missed Sunday’s game, but should be back Wednesday. Nat Phillips may get the nod, with Liverpool using Fabinho in a No. 6 role.
Midfield
It may have been a bit of foreshadowing from Jurgen Klopp, when he subbed on Fabinho in the midfield and not in the back on Sunday.
Liverpool have desperately missed him in that role this year, as he has played mostly centerback due to other injuries. It might be worth a try to throw out a midfield of Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Thiago on Wednesday, which allows Wijnaldum and Thiago to play in their more natural positions.
Attack
One of the glaring faults of Liverpool during this horrendous run has been their lack of goals.Since they beat Crystal Palace 7-0, Liverpool have scored more than one goal just six times out of 17 games in all competitions, and won five of them. In the other 11 games, Liverpool have managed just three goals, being shut out eight times.
Roberto Firmino missed Sunday’s game and is a question mark for Wednesday. Diogo Jota had the best chance in the loss to Fulham, when his volley was nicely saved in the second half.
Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have both been off their games and need to find them quickly.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota.
