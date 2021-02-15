Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs RB Leipzig (UCL)

Liverpool’s struggles continued on Sunday when they blew a 1-0 lead at Leicester City. It was Liverpool’s third loss in a row, and it ended their quest to repeat as champions in the Premier League.
Now the focus turns to the Champions League, and a tricky match-up with RB Leipzig, who were semifinalists in the competition a season ago. This game will be played in Hungary because of COVID restrictions in Germany.
Goalkeeper
For the second-straight match, Alisson was the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. His errors have directly led to three goals in the past two matches, and likely cost Liverpool some valuable points in the standings.
With the Champions League being the only trophy left to compete for, Liverpool need Alisson to get his head on straight.
Defense
Ozan Kabak made his Liverpool debut on Sunday at center back. Liverpool need him to get up to speed quickly as well, and Tuesday could be a good chance for that. Kabak is familiar with Leipzig from his time at Schalke.
Ben Davies missed Sunday’s game due to a late knock, and he probably won’t be ready for Tuesday. Jordan Henderson is likely to start in the back, but Liverpool need to get him back in the midfield.
The Reds have not lost a game with Henderson in the middle this year, and they have a terrible record with him in the back. On the outside, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will start.
Midfield
Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum are likely to be two of the starters in the midfield. James Milner started on Sunday, but limped off with a muscle injury. Curtis Jones has a chance to start in his absence, if Henderson starts in the back.
Naby Keita is back in training, but is not available to start on Tuesday.
Attack
Liverpool are still without Diogo Jota, and they miss him greatly. Mo Salah scored again Sunday after a tremendous assist from Roberto Firmino, but the top-3 are still not fully clicking.
Part of that is a struggling back-line and midfield, and the Liverpool attack often find themselves in a 3-v-7 situation. But if Liverpool are going to rebound, they need their stars to step up.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3):
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind