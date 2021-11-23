Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Porto (Champions League)

Liverpool topped Arsenal 4-0 its last time out in the Premier League. Wednesday, they host Porto in the Champions League, and are set to have some rotation from Saturday’s win.
Liverpool have already clinched the top spot in Group B, taking 12 out of 12 points so far. With a busy schedule ahead, Jurgen Klopp can see this as an opportunity to get some players some rest.
Goalkeeper
Alisson got a shutout against the Gunners, making three saves in the process. The Brazilian has just one clean sheet in four Champions League games however, so he will want to have a strong performance Wednesday.
Defense
Andy Robertson is a doubt heading into the game after suffering an injury over the international break. Jurgen Klopp said Robertson is training, but is not 100 percent.
With Kostas Tsimikas playing well, there is no need to risk Robertson on Wednesday, and give him a chance to fully recover.
Trent Alexander-Arnold may also get a break, with Neco Williams set to get the start at right back. Alexander-Arnold has been in great form for club and country, but giving him a rest day could be valuable down the road.
Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are a possible centerback pairing, giving a rest to Joel Matip.
Midfield
Liverpool are down multiple midfielders at the moment, but that could be getting better soon. James Milner and Naby Keita are both close to returning, and could be available Wednesday if they pass late fitness tests.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seems set to start at one midfield spot, and Fabinho as well. Jordan Henderson is in a similar boat to Robertson, but came on as a sub against Arsenal. Youngster Tyler Morton is an option, and a home game where the result doesn’t matter is a great time to make a first Champions League start.
Ideally you would rest Henderson, but that may not be an option.
Attack
Takumi Minamino got on the scoresheet against Arsenal and has made the most of his opportunities this year. Divock Origi has a small injury from international duty, but Liverpool hope he is fit to start Wednesday.
Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are both out, so Sadio Mane or Mo Salah will fill in the third spot.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Neco Williams, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino.
