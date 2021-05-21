Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

The final match of the Premier League season is here, and it is a massive one for Liverpool. The Reds come into the final matchday fourth in the table, with a win likely guaranteeing them a spot in the Champions League.
Liverpool topped Burnley 3-0 midweek, and welcome in Crystal Palace to Anfield on Sunday. Given the latest team news, Liverpool should line up here identically to the way they did at Turf Moor on Wednesday.
Goalkeeper
There was no need for late goal-scoring heroics from Alisson this time around, but he was solid against Burnley. After a roller-coaster of a season on and off the pitch, Alisson has been playing well the past few weeks and the Reds need him to do it one more time.
Defense
Nat Phillips has emerged as a valuable piece of the squad with his play over the past month. He scored his first-ever senior goal on Wednesday, and also headed a ball off the line to keep Burnley at bay.
While he will fall down the pecking order when Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip return from injury, Phillips has a future at Liverpool. Young Rhys Williams has also been a big contributor for Liverpool and will start at center back for the fifth-straight game to close the season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson start on the wings. Robertson had two assists on Wednesday.
Midfield
Thiago and Fabinho are nailed on starters at this point of the season. Both have really solidified problems that Liverpool were having in the midfield.
If there were to be any rotation, it would come at the third midfield spot. It likely stays the same, with Gini Wijnaldum getting the start in what could be his final appearance with the club. The only other possibility is James Milner, but Jurgen Klopp likely keeps the flow here with what has been working lately.
Attack
Roberto Firmino has found some form at the right time of the season for Liverpool. The Brazilian has just nine goals in 44 matches this year, but three have come in the last trio of matches.
Mo Salah sits atop the Golden Boot race with Harry Kane, so he wants one last strong performance this season to clinch the award. Sadio Mane will start alongside Firmino and Salah.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Alisson, Andy Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
