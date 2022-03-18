Predicted Liverpool Starting XI at Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)

Coming off a 2-0 win over Arsenal, Liverpool take aim at Nottingham Forest in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Liverpool haven’t made the semifinals since 2015 and hope to end that streak this weekend. It’s a tricky test at an in-form Nottingham Forest, but Jurgen Klopp will have his troops ready. For the Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Jurgen Klopp surprised a few people Friday in saying Alisson is getting the start Sunday. Caoimhin Kelleher usually gets the domestic cup starts, but Jurgen Klopp is turning to his No. 1 for the match. Alisson made a gigantic save early in the second half against Arsenal to keep the game scoreless.
Liverpool are still alive in three competitions, and will need their keeper to stay in good form.
Defense
Jurgen Klopp ruled Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Sunday’s match with a hamstring injury. It’s a tough blow to Liverpool, and hopefully it is not too serious for one of their most valuable players. James Milner, Connor Bradley and Joe Gomez are all potential options at right back with Alexander-Arnold out. Kostas Tsimikas missed mid-week with illness, but should be back and ready to go Sunday, giving Andy Robertson a rest.
Ibrahima Konate is set to start at one of the center back spots. If he isn’t needed at right back, Joe Gomez slides into the other spot.
Midfield
After not starting Wednesday, Naby Keita may return to the line-up against Forest. Curtis Jones or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be on the other side of the midfield three. Jordan Henderson started the last round against Norwich, anchoring the midfield and is in line to start again. Fabinho is another possibility in place of Henderson, but with a long trip to Brazil coming up during international, Liverpool may monitor his minutes.
Attack
Mo Salah is likely out Sunday, still battling a nagging foot injury. The good news for Liverpool is they have plenty of options. Roberto Firmino came off the bench and scored against Arsenal. Liverpool may try to ride that momentum and have him start Sunday. Takumi Minamino has been fantastic in the domestic cups, and gets the start again Sunday. Diogo Jota has a chance to start in the third spot, but Liverpool have plenty of options up front.
Predicted Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
