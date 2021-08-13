Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Norwich City

The 2020-21 Premier League season is upon us. For our 2021-22 season preview of Liverpool FC go here. For the Norwich City preview go here. Liverpool finished on a big high a season ago, winning eight of its final 10 games, and taking 26 of 30 points to jump from eighth to third and secure Champions League play for this season.
They are hoping to build on that run of form heading into this season, starting Saturday at Norwich City. There is a couple of line-up decisions for Jurgen Klopp to make heading into the game.
For the Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
One of those tough decisions will not be at goalkeeper. Alisson is the clear-cut choice to play when healthy, and he just extended his contract with Liverpool.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold also just renewed his contract, and is set to start at right back.
Virgil van Dijk is set to make his long awaited return, after suffering a major knee injury last season. The question becomes who starts along side him.
Liverpool just signed Ibrahima Konate this summer, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also returning from injury. It was Matip who started alongside van Dijk in the final friendly last week, so the nod may go to him.
Andy Robertson will be out for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury, so Kostas Tsimikas will start at left back.
Midfield
Two of the midfielders seem to be set, with Fabinho and Naby Keita earning starts.
Jordan Henderson and Thiago are still working their way back to full fitness after rejoining the club late this summer, so neither are likely to start in the third midfield spot.
The decision may come down to young Harvey Elliott, or the veteran James Milner. If Liverpool want to go more offensive, Elliott is the choice, if they want more stability, it will be Milner.
With it being the opening game, and on the road, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Milner start.
Attack
Sadio Mane and Mo Salah seem poised to start in two of the three attacking spots in Liverpool’s line-up.
That leaves Jurgen Klopp with a choice between Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino for the other spot. Firmino arrived late in camp after coming back from Copa America, but looked really good in the last friendly, scoring twice.
Jota has also been in good form this pre-season, scoring multiple times. The nod goes to Jota, just because he has had more time this pre-season, working with Mane and Salah.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota
