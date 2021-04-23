Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

After dropping two points late on Monday evening at Leeds United, Liverpool return to action on Saturday.
The Reds will face off with Newcastle United at Anfield, looking for a valuable three points as they head into the stretch run of the season. Given the latest team news, there will likely be a couple of changes on Saturday from Monday’s fixture at Leeds, but not too many.
Goalkeeper
Alisson had a strong game against Leeds United on Monday. While he conceded a goal late in the game off a corner, he made several key saves in the second half that kept his team in front. Alisson is in his best form of the season right now, at the most critical time for Liverpool, but he can’t afford to have a dip in performance now.
Defense
The big question for Liverpool is the health status of Nat Phillips. The center back missed Monday’s game with a slight hamstring injury. Fabinho is a capable replacement, but he is much better suited in the midfield. Phillips ran by himself during training on Thursday, and there is a good chance that he starts.
That would be a big thing for Liverpool, mainly because it then allows Fabinho to play his natural position. Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will fill out the rest of the Liverpool backline.
Midfield
Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago should be two of the midfielders on Saturday, but the third spot is up for grabs. If Nat Phillips can play, the third midfield spot goes to Fabinho.
If Phillips misses again, James Milner or Curtis Jones are likely to get the nod at the other midfield spot on Saturday afternoon.
Attack
Mo Salah was a surprise non-starter on Monday. Salah has been the most in form attacker Liverpool have had this season. He likely returns to the starting line-up on Saturday.
Sadio Mane broke a long scoreless streak with a goal at Leeds, which could be a big boost mentally for him. If he can find his form in the final month, that would be a massive development for Liverpool’s offense. Roberto Firmino is likely to start, with Diogo Jota being a valuable option off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
