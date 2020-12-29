Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Liverpool are still atop the table after a frustrating 1-1 draw against West Brom on Sunday. The Reds have a chance on Wednesday to increase their lead when they face another team in the bottom half of the table, Newcastle United.
Newcastle sits 14th heading into the final game of 2020, and are on a three-match winless streak.
Liverpool may have some rotation heading into Wednesday’s game, but the schedule isn’t as compact for them as it is for other teams in the league. Jurgen Klopp may try and use the period as a way to gain some momentum, rather than tinkering with his line-ups.
Goalkeeper
Alisson will start in goal for the Reds after conceding the late equalizer off the post on Sunday. The Brazilian made a couple of other key saves in the second half so the situation didn’t get worse for Liverpool.
Defense
In defense, Liverpool suffered another injury blow to a center back. Joel Matip suffered an injury to his abductor muscle, and Liverpool will await a scan to see the severity.
With Matip out against Newcastle, Rhy Williams or Nat Phillips is likely to start alongside Fabinho. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will start out wide.
Midfield
In the midfield, Naby Keita faces another fitness issue and missed the West Brom match. Liverpool will be monitoring the situation leading into Wednesday.
Thiago is also back in training, and could make his first appearance in a couple of months. Next Monday’s match against Southampton seems more likely though.
Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum have been stalwarts in the midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench and had a good final 10 minutes on Sunday.
Attack
Up front, it was a frustrating day for the Liverpool front-3 against West Brom. Sadio Mane did score for the second-straight game, but never really seemed to get going.
Roberto Firmino had a chance for a late winner, but was denied by a nice save from the West Brom keeper.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Rhy Williams, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
