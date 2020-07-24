Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle (4-3-3)

July 24, 2020 By 1 Comment
Despite the fact that Liverpool FC are a side overflowing with stellar players in all position groups, manager Jurgen Klopp is still the team’s true “star.”

A very quirky, overly intense and extremely colorful man, the German is almost always extremely loquacious, which both creates new storylines and extends the life of existing ones. Ahead of his side’s Championship Sunday clash at Newcastle United, Klopp’s row with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is the lead story.

Lampard lost a very emotional match at Anfield in midweek, on a night in which LFC celebrated ending their league title drought.

Chelsea enter the final day of the season fighting for Champions League qualification while Liverpool will be free and loose when they travel to St. James Park. In looking at our Reds lineup prediction, Dejan Lovren could feature, in what may be his final appearance in a Reds shirt.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Championship Sunday FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday 26 July 4pm BST, St. James Park

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Odds: Newcastle: 13/2, Draw: 15/4, Liverpool: 2/5

Series history:  Liverpool are ahead on wins, 86-50, across all competitions 

TV: BT Sport 2

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Newcastle 1

It’s meaningless for both sides, and thus it’s hard to figure who will be more fired up here, but we’re backing the Reds to get it done.

