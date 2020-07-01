As Liverpool play their first game at Premier League champions, conveniently at the home of Manchester City, the team they just usurped, we could see some squad rotation from Jurgen Klopp.
The German has suggested that he might be giving some chances to youth players in the final weeks as the title is now clinched. The Reds have 86 points thus far, and that means they need 15 more to surpass 2017-18 City for the Premier League single season record. With 21 points left for the taking, they cannot drop any more than six.
Like just after the #UCL title last summer, @LastWeekTonight with @iamjohnoliver opens the show with tribute to @LFC ? pic.twitter.com/XMawNA8bKS
— Paul Maximilian Banks (@PaulMBanks) June 29, 2020
That’s probably the only thing left for the Merseyside club to play for, as the unblemished and/or undefeated season benchmarks are long gone.
Jurgen Klopp, who has been urging supporters to celebrate safely, discussed the concept of not letting complacency sink in.
“We want to strengthen this squad and this squad is strong,” the German said.
“The problem is how do you improve a strong squad on the transfer market? It works with money, obviously, but it never works only with money. You have to be creative and we try to be creative. We try to find solutions internally. And there is still a lot to come.”
“We have three or four players who can make big, big steps. People will be afraid that these boys will get lazy [after winning the league]. These boys, like they showed against Crystal Palace, cannot get lazy. It is just not in their nature.”
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
We’re predicting he’ll start his regulars, but give them a rest in the second half, where he’ll then put the reserves and kids in.
Liverpool FC at Manchester City FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Sun July 2 8:15 BST, City of Manchester Stadium
Records: Manchester City 20-3-8 Liverpool FC 28-2-1
Odds: Liverpool FC +235 Draw +290 Manchester City +102
Form Guide: Manchester City WLWWL Liverpool FC WDLWL
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Liverpool FC 2
It’s a very difficult match to handicap and predict, as you just don’t know who’s going to really be fired up for this one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind