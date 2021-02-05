Liverpool Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

After another frustrating night on Wednesday, Liverpool look to rebound Sunday when they host league leaders Manchester City. Liverpool sit seven points behind City, and the Manchester club have a game in hand as well.
The Reds need a win if they have any hope of still retaining the title this season. The good news is that Liverpool should have some pieces back from injury on Sunday.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was a late scratch on Wednesday after coming down with an illness. Caoimhin Kelleher filled in, and conceded a fluke goal in the second half that pinged off three different players before crossing the line. Alisson trained on Friday, and assuming things don’t get worse, he will return to the line-up Sunday.
Defense
There could be a double boost in the Liverpool back line Sunday. Fabinho is back in training after missing three matches due to a muscle injury. He is likely to start.
Sunday could also see the debut of Ozan Kabak, who came via loan on Monday. It will be a tough first game to get acclimated, but Liverpool brought him in for games like this. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson haven’t been at their consistent best over the past month, but are big difference makers. They need to be at their best Sunday.
Midfield
If Fabinho is back, that allows Jordan Henderson to slide back into his more familiar midfield role. Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago are likely to start as well. Naby Keita is back in training, meaning for the first time all season, Jurgen Klopp will have all his midfielders available for selection.
Attack
Sadio Mane is back in training after missing the last two matches. He seems in line to get the start on Sunday alongside Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, but if he can’t go Xherdan Shaqiri will slide in.
Liverpool failed to get anything going on Wednesday against Brighton, and have struggled against compact, defensive teams. City are likely to play more open, and hopefully that aids Liverpool.
Predicted Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah
