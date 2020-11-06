Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City

One of the most marquee match-ups of the Premier League season kicks off on Sunday when Liverpool travels to Manchester City. The teams have combined to win the last three titles, and produce record-breaking point totals.
Both teams came away with easy victories in the Champions League on Tuesday, and should be well rested for the huge match-up at the Etihad. Liverpool went with their familiar 4-3-3 on Tuesday at Atalanta, and with City’s attack, could line up similarly again on Sunday.
Goalkeeper
Alisson got a clean sheet on Tuesday, making six saves. It will be an equally tough challenge on Sunday, and the last time the two teams met, Alisson conceded four as City cruised to a 4-0 win. Alisson is in better form now, and has conceded just two goals in four games since returning from injury.
Defense
One of the nice things about Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Atalanta is they were able to get some rest for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.
Both were taken off early to give them some rest, and will be ready to go for Sunday. Joe Gomez had an error that led to West Ham’s lone goal in Liverpool’s last Premier League game, but rebounded well midweek. Nat Phillips and Rhy Williams have performed well in filling in at the other center back spot the last few games, but this is a match for Joel Matip.
He has experience in big games, and is fully fit – making the trip midweek. Barring a late setback, Matip should get the start.
Midfield
The only real news to come out of Jurgen Klopp’s press conference is that Thiago will be unavailable for the trip. Liverpool have been quiet on his injury, other than to say it doesn’t need surgery and it will take time.
He is partially training, which is a good sign, but they are being cautious with their big summer signing. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also getting closer to recovery, but isn’t quite there yet.
Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum will hold down two of the midfield positions. Curtis Jones got the start alongside them on Tuesday, but may not be ready for a start against City.
Naby Keita is probably the best option, although Jurgen Klopp may go with the experience of James Milner.
Attack
Liverpool have a a conundrum on their hands. Diogo Jota has proven to be a fantastic signing, and he scored a hat trick in the Champions League. Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have also maintained their good form.
Roberto Firmino isn’t producing goals, but Jurgen Klopp loves the intangibles he brings and how he links up play.
As much as Firmino brings, it is hard to see Jota not starting right now.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo SalahPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
ALISON ARNOLD GOMEZ ROBERTSON MATIP HENDERSON WIJNALDUM SHEQIRI MANE DIOGO SALAH WHY STATING WITH SHEQIRI BECAUSE HE CREAT CHANCE OR ASSIST FOR GOAL ALSO DIOGO WILL HAVE CHANCE FOR GOAL WITHOUT WESTING IT