Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Lincoln City (EFL Cup)

Liverpool FC made it two for two to start the Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday. Now the Reds shift gears, as they prepare to face League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.
Jurgen Klopp rarely fields his strongest sides in domestic cups, and will likely make a slew of changes for Thursday’s match-up.
In goal, Adrian will start in his first appearance for Liverpool since last season’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.
With the short pre-season, Adrian hasn’t even appeared in a friendly, so Thursday will get him some game time. In the backline, Kostas Tsimikas should make his full debut for the Reds at left back. Youngster Sepp van den Berg has a good chance of starting at one center back.
At the other center back, it would have been a good spot for Joel Matip to get a run out, but both he and Joe Gomez had minor issues that forced them to miss Sunday’s match-up with Chelsea.
Klopp isn’t likely to risk either one on Thursday. Nat Phillips has been rumored to be on his way out, via a loan move, so it could be another debut for 17-year-0ld French center back Billy Koumetio.
The youngster impressed Klopp during the pre-season and could now get a chance to make an impression in real game action. Neco Williams will likely get the start at right back.
In the midfield, James Milner and Curtis Jones are both likely starts. Liverpool definitely have some options, formation wise. They are likely to stay 4-3-3 with Naby Keita or Gini Wijnaldum in starting roles.
After completing his transfer on Saturday, Diogo Jota has a chance to make his first appearance as a Red. It will given him a chance to get some experience in Klopp’s system.
Alongside Jota, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot will have a chance to get some work in. Divock Origi is another potential starter. But with Jota coming in, Origi has fallen down the pecking order and could be heading out. Similarly, it is unlikely the Reds play Harry Wilson or Rhian Brewster, as their futures with the club are unclear.
If the Reds chose to go with a 4-2-3-1, Xherdan Shaqiri may make an appearance as well. With the end of the transfer window looming, Thursday will give a clearer picture on who is potentially leaving the club.
Predicted Liverpool line-up (4-3-3):
Adrian, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp van den Berg, Billy Koumetio, Neco Williams, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliot.
