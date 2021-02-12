Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

After a loss to Manchester City on Sunday all but ended their title hopes, Liverpool’s focus turns to making the top-4.

Saturday is a big step in that quest against Leicester City, who sit third in the table. Liverpool have some question marks in their line-up with some players missing from training this week, but will line up in their 4-3-3.


Liverpool FC at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: 12:30 pm GMT Sat. Feb 13, King Power Stadium

TV: NBCSN, Online: NBCSports.com

Premier League Form Guide: Leicester City  DWLDW    Liverpool LLWWL

Goalkeeper

Sunday was a match to forget for Alisson, as he had two major blunders that led directly to City goals. He will need to put that quickly behind him heading into Saturday. Caoimhin Kelleher missed some time in training, so Adrian may see the bench as the back-up.

Defense

All signs point to a debut for Ozan Kabak on Saturday, who came to Liverpool on deadline day. Ben Davies is also likely to make the match-day squad after having a couple weeks of training. With Fabinho out, Liverpool will look to Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips or Davies in the other spot.

Liverpool have made due with midfielders playing centerback, but that is not the formula they need if they want to make top-4. Andy Robertson was taken off late against City, the first time all season he didn’t play a full 90 in the Premier League. Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to match his performance from a season ago at Leceister.

Midfield

Liverpool’s midfield has been a jumbled mess most of the year. With the injuries at centerback, they have moved two of their most valuable pieces out of the midfield, weakening a strength. Liverpool have five losses this season, all with Jordan Henderson not in midfield.

While he can hold his own in the back, Liverpool need Henderson in the midfield.

Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum missed some full-squad training sessions this week. Both appear ready to for Saturday, but Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could slide in if needed.

Attack

Liverpool will have all three of their normal front-3 available on Saturday. Mo Salah scored a penalty against City, and there were so other good chances. Diogo Jota appears a couple weeks away, so Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are the trio.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.

