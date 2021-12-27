Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Liverpool got an unexpected day off on Boxing Day, when Leeds United had major COVID issues. Now they will be fresh as they travel to Leicester City for their final game of 2021. Liverpool are second in the table, six points behind Manchester City, but with a game in hand.
Leicester meanwhile sit 10th in the table after a 6-3 loss to City. Liverpool and Leicester just met last week in the Carabao Cup, but this should be a different squad for Jurgen Klopp.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher was one of the heroes in the Reds’ Carabao Cup win, but Alisson returns to the starting line-up Tuesday.
It was a mixed bag the last time out for Alisson in a draw against Tottenham, as he made several big saves but it was his mistake that led to the equalizer.
Defense
Liverpool are without Andy Robertson, who will miss the next two games after picking up a red card against Spurs.
Kostas Tsimikas is set to start in his place.
Virgil van Dijk has returned to training after missing the Spurs game due to COVID, but should be ready to go come Tuesday. Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both fit and should get the other starts in the defense.
Midfield
After missing nearly the entire starting midfield against Spurs, Liverpool should have more options come Tuesday. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Curtis Jones have all returned to training after battling illness. Thiago is training as well, but is unlikely to start.
Henderson and Fabinho are both likely to start. Liverpool have options in the third midfield spot, with Naby Keita the most likely.
Attack
With just two games left before they head off to AFCON, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will start against Leicester. Diogo Jota came on as a substitute in the Carabao Cup, and scored a goal before making the deciding penalty.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
