Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Leicester City (Carabao Cup)

Liverpool FC drew with Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 in the Premier League yesterday, and now Wednesday will see their focus turn to the Carabao Cup, where they will host Leicester City in the quarterfinals.
The Reds have lifted the trophy eight times in their history, but not since 2003. In recent years, Jurgen Klopp has not put much importance on the competition, using rotated sides. That is likely the case again Wednesday, especially with the crowded fixture list around the holidays.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal for Liverpool. This is pretty much his competition, and the young Irish goalkeeper, will like to make a good impression. He has played twice this season, registering two shutouts.
Defense
Liverpool are likely to rotate three of their four defenders from Sunday’s game. Kostas Tsimikas should start at left back.
He has been a reliable presence and is going to be put into action the next three games as Andy Robertson was shown a red card Sunday.
Neco Williams should start at right back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold resting. Joe Gomez should also make his first start in several months at center back, after missing time due to injury. With Virgil van Dijk and Nat Phillips missing, Liverpool will have either Ibrahima Konate or Joel Matip starting with Gomez; Konate is the likely choice.
Midfield
With COVID issues forcing out a couple of midfielders, Liverpool have limited numbers in the midfield. Fabinho and Thiago both have tested positive for COVID, and Jordan Henderson missed Sunday’s game with non-COVID illness.
Tyler Morton and Naby Keita both could keep their places Wednesday, and joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. James Milner is another option, but just played 90 on Sunday and is coming back from injury.
Attack
Takumi Minamino should get the start at one of the forward spots. Roberto Firmino needs game time, and is likely to get it on Wednesday. It’s unlikely Klopp plays Mo Salah, Diogo Jota or Sadio Mane to start the game, so youngster Kaide Gordon could be the third starter up top.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up:
Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Kaide Gordon.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind