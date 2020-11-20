Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Leicester City. The Foxes sit atop the table through eight games, with Liverpool one point behind in third.
Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers’ new squad have won three-straight matches while Liverpool are unbeaten in its last four. As we just covered in the team news post, Liverpool will be without several key players due to injury, but should still be able to field a strong side here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson has been superb since returning from injury after the last international break. Much has been said about Liverpool’s defensive record, but Alisson has conceded just three goals in five matches since returning, much of it with a makeshift defensive unit in front of him.
With Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for the season, Liverpool will need their Brazilian shot stopper to continue his good form.
Defense
Liverpool’s back four will really be a matter of who is fit to play at any given moment. Andy Robertson will start at left back and Joel Matip will start at centerback.
If Fabinho is healthy, he should get the nod at the other center back position. If he is unavailable, Rhys Williams could get the start over Nat Phillips, because his playing style works best against a team that attacks like Leicester.
At right back, James Milner could fill in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Neco Williams is also an option.
Midfield
Liverpool will not have the services of Jordan Henderson due to a back injury. Thus, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita seem poised to start for Liverpool in this game. If Thiago is available, he would fit in perfectly in the midfield 3.
If Thiago can’t go, Liverpool are likely to turn to Curtis Jones.
Attack
Liverpool will be minus Mo Salah, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the international break.
Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino both scored for their respective countries during the international break, and will start up top alongside Diogo Jota.
Predicted Liverpool Formation (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
