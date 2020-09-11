Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI against Leeds United

The Premier League is back and defending champion Liverpool kick off their season on Saturday at Anfield. The Reds face newly promoted Leeds United in a match-up of last year’s Premier League and Championship winners.
Liverpool did good work in the pre-season, winning three and dropping the Community Shield in penalties to Arsenal.
FYIs
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, TV Channel: NBCSN
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Odds via Betway, Liverpool 1/4, Leeds 9/1, Draw 11/2
LFC Team News: go here
LFC Season Preview: go here
The Reds hope to get off to a start like last year, when they won their first eight games and went unbeaten until February.
In goal, Alisson is ready to go after an up-and-down season due to injury last year. The Brazilian No. 1 missed nine games due to injury last campaign, but still had 13 clean sheets.
Liverpool’s back-four from the league title team all return for the new season. Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the starts. Joel Matip is also available as a potential option instead of Gomez.
Liverpool experimented with a 4-2-3-1 in their final friendly against Blackpool. They should go back to a 4-3-3 against Leeds. With Jordan Henderson not fully fit, the midfield could be Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Naby Keita.
James Milner who appeared for Leeds in their last PL game in 2004, is also an option if Wijnaldum’s transfer saga causes problems. Takumi Minamino is an option for Wijnaldum or Keita if they go 4-2-3-1, and that would give Liverpool more of an attacking presence.
Liverpool’s front-three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah will all start, as the trio stayed in England during the international break. The troika had their lowest production in their three years together last year, scoring 46 goals in the Premier League.
With games against Top-6 sides Chelsea and Arsenal looming, it is vital for Liverpool to get off to a strong start here.
Predicted Starting XI against Leeds (4-3-3):
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind