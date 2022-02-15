Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Inter Milan (UCL Round of 16)

The Champions League is back this week and thus, Liverpool return to action at the San Siro against Inter Milan. The Reds were a perfect 6-for-6 in the group stage, while Inter placed second in Group D behind Real Madrid.
Liverpool will make a few changes in their starting line-up here, but it won’t be too drastic. For the latest LFC team news go to this link.
Goalkeeper
Alisson made a couple of decent saves early last weekend against Burnley to prevent the hosts from taking a shock lead. He eventually recorded the shutout, his second in a row. Alisson had two clean sheets in the group stage, and Liverpool hope that number increases as they work through this tournament.
Defense
Liverpool’s defense is in good form at the moment, utilizing a high line that seems to be working. It was a move that Liverpool started to adapt in last season, but had to scrap it on the fly when Virgil van Dijk was injured. Van Dijk has looked much more like himself recently, and he’s anchoring the back line.
Joel Matip is also in good form, and is creating a strong partnership with van Dijk in the middle. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at the outside backs.
Midfield
Fabinho had the game-winner against Burnley, and he is the one who really makes the Liverpool midfield go. He should start Wednesday in the middle. Thiago didn’t start on Sunday, likely with the expectation that he will start Wednesday night in Italy.
Jordan Henderson took a knock to his knee against Burnley and is limited in training. If he can go he will start on the right side of the midfield. If he can’t, then Curtis Jones or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could fill in.
Attack
Liverpool have some options up front, which is always a good thing. Mo Salah and Diogo Jota are must starts in any key game, if they are healthy at the moment. Normally this would be Sadio Mane’s spot on the left side, but Liverpool are monitoring his minutes right now as he just came back from AFCON.
Mane started Sunday, when Diogo Jota was unavailable, so Wednesday may be a chance to slot him in on the bench.
Mane could come off the bench, with Luis Diaz starting in his spot. Liverpool might also start Roberto Firmino, with Jota then shifted out left.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
