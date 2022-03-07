Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Inter Milan (UCL)

Liverpool gutted out a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. Now the Reds play in their fourth competition in 10 days, hosting Inter Milan in the second leg of a Round of 16 Champions League tie.
Liverpool topped Inter Milan 2-0 in the San Siro on Feb. 16. The away goal rule is no longer in effect for the Champions League, so it’s not as strong of a lead as in past years, but it is still a good advantage. A couple changes are likely coming for Liverpool in the line-up. (For the Liverpool team news go here)
Goalkeeper
Alisson got another clean sheet on Saturday, and he now has five in his last seven games. He made key saves to keep West Ham off the board on Saturday. He didn’t make a save in the first leg, but with Inter needing goals, that is likely a different case Tuesday.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold was Man of the Match against West Ham, registering his 16th assist of the year and having a vital goal-line clearance. Andy Robertson is ready to go at left back, with Virgil van Dijk anchoring the defense at center back.
Ibrahima Konate has made back-to-back starts, but Joel Matip is back in training after falling ill. Barring a set back, Matip can slide right back in.
Midfield
All three midfielders from Saturday are in contention to start again. Fabinho is in good form as the anchor of the midfield. Jordan Henderson’s leadership is also really valuable in big games like this.
The other midfield spot can be up for debate. Naby Keita shook off an injury scare and played Saturday. Thiago is also back in training after missing a few games.
Coming back from a muscle injury with little training, it may be a little too soon for Thiago to start, but he is a very good option from the bench to help see things out.
Attack
Liverpool’s attack is back at full strength, with Roberto Firmino back in training. He likely starts on the bench.
Diogo Jota is back available and can start centrally, with Mo Salah playing on the right. There is a choice to be made with Sadio Mane or Luis Diaz playing on the left. Mane has earned the right to start the big game, with Diaz’ pace being a good weapon off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Inter Milan (4-3-3):
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind