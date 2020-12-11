Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Fulham

Some of Liverpool’s key players got some rest during the Champions League in midweek, and are now ready for a busy stretch ahead. Check out this match’s team news for more. The Reds will play an astounding five games during the final 19 days of December, starting Sunday at Fulham.
Liverpool expect to have a couple more players back from injury on Sunday, which will give manager Jurgen Klopp more flexibility to work with.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher was fantastic in three games for Liverpool, only conceding a penalty in the three matches he played.
Alisson is back in training however, which will put the Irish keeper back on the bench, barring a late setback. While Alisson is the clear No. 1, it is beneficial for Liverpool to have a sturdy back-up and this gives them options to rest Alisson if need be later in the season.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold captained the club for the first time on Wednesday in Denmark. The right back showed no real rust after missing a couple of weeks with a calf injury.
Andy Robertson rested on Wednesday, coming on for the final 30 minutes, and is fit heading into Sunday. Fabinho and Joel Matip will start in the middle of the defense.
Midfield
Gini Wijnaldum got much needed rest on Wednesday, but will jump right back into the mix on Sunday. Jordan Henderson also got some rest, playing just 30 minutes. Both midfielders are key to what Liverpool want to do.
Curtis Jones is likely to start at the other midfield spot. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back from injury, but won’t be rushed back. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get minutes though.
Attack
Diogo Jota suffered a knock in Wednesday’s draw, and will be a late fitness test. Mo Salah surprisingly played a full 90 on Wednesday, but came through with no issues. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino came on in the second half and will be ready for Sunday.
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup vs Fulham (4-3-3):
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
