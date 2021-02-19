Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

Liverpool got a much-needed win Tuesday night in the Champions League against Leipzig. Now they get ready for a very spirited Merseyside Derby against Everton. Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League in recent weeks, suffering three-straight losses.
Everton are also winless in their last three, so something has to give Saturday. The Toffees have a couple different ways in which they can define a successful season, and finishing in the top four is on the list.
Merseyside Derby FYIs
Kick off: Saturday Feb 20, 5:30 pm GMT, Anfield
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Everton
PL Form Guide: Liverpool LLLWW Everton LLDWL
PL Position: Liverpool 6th, 40 points Everton 7th, 37 points
When Liverpool line ’em up on the weekend, it likely look quite similar to Tuesday night. The Reds come into the match as -220 favorites on Saturday. Everton are coming in at +575 for a win, with +235 odds for a draw.
Goalkeeper
After back-to-back dismal performances, Alisson was back to his regular self Tuesday in a shutout of Leipzig.
The Brazilian had a couple of key saves to keep the German side off the board, and help give Liverpool a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg.
Alisson and back-up Caoimhin Kelleher missed training on Thursday, but Jurgen Klopp insisted Friday that nothing was wrong with the shot stopper.
Defense
With Fabinho still out with a muscle injury, Jordan Henderson likely retains his spot at center back. New signing Ben Davies also appears to be available, but it would be a big ask to jump right into the derby.
Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold fill out the backline, which got its first clean sheet in seven matches on Tuesday.
Midfield
The midfield also isn’t likely to change, with Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago and Curtis Jones getting the nods. Jones appears to be back in favor with Klopp after a couple of positive games.
Naby Keita is back in training with the team, but is only fit enough for the bench.
Attack
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet Tuesday.
They will partner with Roberto Firmino up top. Diogo Jota is getting better, but is a couple of weeks away from returning.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
