Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Everton (Merseyside Derby)

The 239th Merseyside Derby takes place on Wednesday evening at Goodison Park. Liverpool have back-to-back league wins coming out of the international break, and they will look to keep that streak going against Everton.
Liverpool may not have any major changes from Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton.
LFC Starting XI Prediction: go here Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Goalkeeper
Alisson has three-straight clean sheets for Liverpool. After Saturday’s win, Alisson is tied with Edouard Mendy and Ederson with seven clean sheets apiece in the PL.
Heading into the busiest period of the year, if Alisson can continue to play at a high level, then the Reds will be in good shape.
Defense
There may be a slight change for the Liverpool defense, with Joel Matip coming in for Ibrahima Konate.
The best chances for Southampton last Saturday came from Konate positioning mistakes. Jurgen Klopp has shown his faith in Konate in big games, but he may lean on the experience of Matip.
Andy Robertson returned to the line-up Saturday and played extremely well. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will start in the other defensive spots.
Midfield
After starting together on Saturday – Thiago, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson should be the first-choice midfield Wednesday.
If Liverpool are worried about keeping Thiago healthy during this tough stretch, then Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can easily slide in that spot. James Milner is another option, but is still working his way back from injury.
Attack
With Roberto Firmino out, the front three is likely Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah. All three have been in good form this year, and are all in the top-3 in the Golden Boot race. Liverpool’s offense is clicking, and there is no need to break up the rhythm.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind