Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool FC now sit atop the Premier League table again after a thrilling 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday night. Despite what Jose Mourinho thinks about who the better team was that day.
In a quick turnaround, Liverpool now travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in a league fixture on Saturday. Also, congratulations to all the Liverpool men who dominated FIFA The Best list 2020 today.
Team News
No new injuries came out of Wednesday’s game for Liverpool. Joel Matip missed the game against Spurs, but is expected to be fit for Saturday.
Thiago appears to be inching toward a return as well. The midfielder is training off on his own at the moment, but said this week he hopes to be back in team training by the end of the month. Diogo Jota also spoke this week, saying rehab for his knee injury is going well, but it will be a few weeks still before he returns.
James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are both out as well, but are eyeing next week for a possible return to training. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez remain out long term.
Potential Line-up
Liverpool played a 4-3-3 on Wednesday, and without Jota, will play similarly on Saturday. Alisson gets the start in goal. Wednesday was the third-straight game without a clean sheet for the Reds, something they will look to correct against Palace.
In the back line, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Andy Robertson are all set to anchor the line. Rhys Williams started against Spurs, but if Matip is healthy, he will return to the line-up.
The midfield is a spot where Liverpool may rotate on Saturday. Every starter played a full 90 on Wednesday, and with a quick turnaround, the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita may see their numbers called.
Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones are both superb against Spurs, but they would be the likely candidates for rest.
Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah had one of their better games of the season against Spurs. Salah and Firmino got on the scoresheet, while Mane caused numerous problems down the left side.
Predicted Liverpool Formation (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
