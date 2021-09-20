Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Norwich City (Carabao Cup)

Coming off a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool FC now starts the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Reds travel to Premier League side Norwich City in the third round of the competition.
As he has done in year’s past, Jurgen Klopp is expected to heavily rotate his side.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhim Kelleher is set to make his first appearance of the year for Liverpool. The Irish goalkeeper has earned the No. 2 spot in the pecking order behind Alisson. He is a reliable keeper, keeping clean sheets in both the Premier League and Champions League last season.
Defense
Liverpool are monitoring Virgil van Dijk’s minutes as he returns, and he is unlikely to be in the line-up. Nor is Joel Matip, who is in a similar situation. Nat Phillips and Ibrahima Konate are both options that could start at center back.
Trent Alexander-Arnold missed Saturday’s game with an illness, and could potentially play, but is more likely to just get some additional time off.
Neco Williams is out with an injury, so Joe Gomez could get the start. Andy Robertson also didn’t see the field Saturday, with Kostas Tsimikas starting. Tsimikas likely keeps his place Tuesday.
Midfield
Thiago got a slight calf injury on Saturday, and he’s not available for Tuesday night. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are not expected to start.
James Milner started at right back on Sunday, but could move into his more natural spot in the midfield. Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also likely to see minutes Tuesday, but Naby Keita is also a possibility.
A name to watch out for is youngster Conor Bradley. Bradley did not feature with the U-23s this weekend, and seems in line for a call-up.
Attack
Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are almost certain to start unless there is a last-minute issue. Roberto Firmino is still not available with a muscle injury, but is closer to returning.
The rest of the top attackers probably won’t start either, but could be on the bench. The other potential starter up top could be 16-year-old Kaide Gordon.
The youngster impressed in the pre-season and Liverpool have high hopes for him. This could be a chance to see what he can do.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon.
