Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Liverpool’s slide down the Premier League table continued Sunday with a draw against Manchester United. Sitting atop the table at Christmas, the Reds now sit fourth. Liverpool are winless in their last four games, with three draws and a loss.
Thursday night sees Liverpool host Burnley FC as they look to right the ship.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was the standout performer for Liverpool against United. Big saves against Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba from close range ensured the Reds at least got a point. He has two shutouts in the last four games, and is in good form right now, but he just isn’t getting much help from his offense.
Defense
Liverpool should be boosted Thursday by the return of Joel Matip. The center back suffered a muscle injury in the second half against West Brom, and it isn’t a coincidence that the team hasn’t looked the same since. He will be a late fitness test to make sure, but all signs point to him starting.
Fabinho has been immense for Liverpool with the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Sunday’s game against United was the first time all season the Reds have had the same center back pairing for two-straight games.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will get the starts out wide.
Midfield
If Matip returns, that will allow Liverpool to slide Henderson back into the midfield. Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum both are versatile in the midfield and, along with Henderson, can provide different looks for Liverpool.
This should be the Reds midfield moving forward, and Thursday seems perfect for them to start together for the first time.
Attack
Since winning 7-0 at Crystal Palace, Liverpool’s offense just hasn’t looked the same. They scored in the 12th minute against West Brom, but have gone 348 minutes of Premier League action without scoring.
Diogo Jota’s injury hasn’t helped, and he is still a couple weeks away from returning, but Liverpool’s top tbree have to find their form. Liverpool doesn’t have many elite options on the bench, but they did score seven the last time Takumi Minamino started.
Thursday may be a time to mix it up and try to find different combinations that could work.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Burnley FC (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah
