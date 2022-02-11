Predicted Liverpool Starting XI at Burnley FC

Liverpool had no issues with Leicester City on Thursday, winning 2-0 at Anfield. On Sunday, they aim to make it four Premier League wins in a row when they travel to Burnley FC. Liverpool sit second in the table, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.
Burnley FC are bottom of the table with 14 points from 20 games, but have drawn their last three. Jurgen Klopp said Friday that the entire team is available for selection, which is welcome news during a busy stretch.
Goalkeeper
Alisson had little to do Thursday, facing just one shot on target. Still, it was his 11th clean sheet of the season, which is one more than all of last season. He sits two behind Ederson in the Golden Glove race.
Defense
Sunday could be a chance for a little rotation in the squad. With a Champions League game on Wednesday, a couple of defenders may get rested ahead of a trip to Italy.
Kostas Tsimikas has proven to be a reliable option at left back, and he may give Andy Robertson a rest here. At center back, Joel Matip has proven himself to be a key part of Liverpool’s set-up, but he has had issues staying healthy in the past. Especially with Burnley’s playing style, Ibrahima Konate could be in line to start.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk likely keep their spots.
Midfield
Jordan Henderson is back available after missing Thursday’s game with a knock to his back. He can fit right back in with the line-up come Sunday. Fabinho had a strong game against Leicester and he’s an important anchor in the midfield.
Much like Matip, Thiago’s minutes are probably going to be monitored in the final months of the season to make sure that he is available for big games. He appears in good form, but Naby Keita may get into the line-up here, just to keep things fresh.
Attack
Sadio Mane is back in training after helping Senegal win the African Cup of Nations. But much like Mo Salah on Thursday, it is unlikely he starts and plays in a bench role Sunday.
Diogo Jota is on fire at the moment for Liverpool, adding two more goals to his tally on Thursday. He now has 12 goals on the year in the PL, second in the league behind Salah. The Pharaoh played well in his 30 minutes of action on Thursday, and likely slots back into the starting line-up on Sunday.
Roberto Firmino or Luis Diaz will get the start in the other spot, but it depend on if Klopp wants to utilize Jota on the left or center. Based on Burnley’s usual set-up, Firmino seems like the better way to go, but both are solid options.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs Burnley FC (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
