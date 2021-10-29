Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool, having advanced in the Carabao Cup against Preston in midweek, will make their return to Anfield on Saturday to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool sit second in the table, one point behind Chelsea. Brighton have also gotten off to a good start, and sit fifth. It will be a brand new line-up for the Reds. (For our weekly Premier League preview podcast go here) For the Liverpool team news updates, go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson got a rest against Preston, but will be back in goal Saturday. The Brazilian got has back-to-back shutouts in the league, and six on the season.
Defense
Joel Matip sat against Manchester United, but played a half against Preston. He should be back in the regular line-up with Virgil van Dijk Saturday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will start at outside back.
Midfield
Liverpool got some good news in the midfield this week in terms of injuries, but it is still a banged up unit. Naby Keita, who was stretchered off at Old Trafford, was back in training and escaped serious injury.
Thiago also returned to training, but isn’t ready for Saturday. Nor is Fabinho, who got a knock to his knee at Atletico. Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones are set to start. Naby Keita starts in the other spot, but only if he is fully fit.
Attack
After having a week off, Sadio Mane should return to the line-up on Saturday. Mo Salah continued his ridiculous form to start the year, bagging a hat trick at United.
It is a tough call at this moment between Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota at the moment, but Firmino is in good form at the moment and you likely have to ride that out.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
