Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool made it a second-straight successful trip to London on Sunday, downing West Ham 3-1. The win moved the Reds back to third in the table, and within four points of Manchester City – who have a game in hand.
The Reds now welcome in Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening. The match will be the third in seven days for the Reds. With those tight turnarounds, plus what we know of the team news, Wednesday could see some rotation for Liverpool, especially in the midfield.
Goalkeeper
One spot that you won’t see rotation is goalkeeper. Alisson didn’t have much to do on Sunday, but did concede a late goal off a corner. The Brazilian goalkeeper is looking for his first shutout in five games.
Defense
Liverpool are getting defensive help, but it is unlikely it helps them Wednesday. Ozan Kabak is likely to get a lot of game time, but after just finalizing his deal Monday, it’s doubtful he is ready to play. Ben Davies is likely in the same boat, but it is possible one ends up on the bench.
Liverpool are likely to send out the same four they did on Sunday, with Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold holding the line. Fabinho could feature, but Liverpool are likely cautious with him.
Midfield
With just two days rest between games, and a big match ahead on Sunday, Liverpool likely will rotate in the midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones could both feature, with Gini Wijnaldum or Thiago starting alongside them.
Attack
Sadio Mane missed against West Ham with a minor muscle issue, and Liverpool will be cautious with him this week. Roberto Firmino also started the West Ham game on the bench, but he will be ready to go for Wednesday. Mo Salah ended a goal-scoring drought with a brace on Sunday.
With Mane likely out, Xherdan Shaqiri deserves another opportunity after a strong performance against West Ham.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
