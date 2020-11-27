Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion

After a tough loss in the Champions League in midweek, Liverpool return on Saturday in an all important Premier League tie. A win Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion sends Liverpool atop the table in their quest for back-to-back titles.
Due to necessity, Liverpool have gone with their traditional 4-3-3 the past few games, but Saturday seems like a chance to go back to a 4-2-3-1. Especially given what we know of the team news.
Goalkeeper
There wasn’t much Alisson could do on either goal on Wednesday against Atalanta. The two goals Alisson conceded were the most he has allowed since giving three to Leeds United in the opening match.
Defense
Andy Robertson and Fabinho were both rested midweek, and should be ready to go come Saturday. Joel Matip will start at the other center back. Veteran James Milner is expected to start at right back as Trent Alexander-Arnold recovers from injury.
Midfield
Liverpool is still down several midfield players at the moment and have had to employ makeshift line-ups. Jordan Henderson should be available to start, which will give them a boost. Gini Wijnaldum also got a little rest on Wednesday, so he should be ready with the quick turnaround.
If Liverpool decide to go 4-3-3, Curtis Jones would be an option. Liverpool could also move Fabinho into the midfield and start Nat Phillips at center back, but it seems like too many moving pieces.
Attack
Liverpool’s four main attackers are all available and it’s a perfect opportunity to start all four. Brighton will sit back and try to hit Liverpool on the counter attack, and Klopp has used a 4-2-3-1 recently to break that down.
Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be part of the three, with either Diogo Jota or Mo Salah up top. When Liverpool’s offense is clicking, their positions are fluid in attack, so specific starting position doesn’t make a lot of difference.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota.
