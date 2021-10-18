Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid (UCL)

The best match on the Tuesday slate for the Champions League is in Madrid, where Liverpool travel to face Atletico. The Reds sit second in the table in the Premier League through eight games, while Atletico are fourth in La Liga at the moment. It will be a big game between the likely top two teams in the group.
Given the latest team news, Liverpool should have close to its top line-up for the match.
Goalkeeper
Alisson is expected back in goal after missing Saturday’s game due to travel issues.
Caoimhin Kelleher is a solid back-up and got a clean sheet against Watford, but Alisson is their big game performer.
While not his fault, Alisson has conceded six goals in his last three matches for the Reds. Liverpool hope he can be at his best Tuesday.
Defense
Saturday’s win was the perfect scenario for the Liverpool’s defense.
They not only got a clean sheet, but were able to get some valuable rest for players.
Because to that, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold should both be fully ready to go on Tuesday, along with centerbacks Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.
Midfield
Fabinho’s return will be a big boost to the Liverpool midfield.
He slides right into the No. 6 spot, and allows Jordan Henderson to slide over to his natural spot. Joining those two should be Naby Keita, who has been solid so far this season.
Attack
Two of the selections for Liverpool’s front-3 are easy. Mo Salah is arguably the best player in the world at the moment, and Sadio Mane is in solid form as well.
Diogo Jota was on the bench Saturday as he recovers from an injury, and given the chance, Roberto Firmino had a hat trick.
Liverpool may ride the hot hand here, and let Firmino start again, but Jota is also a potential starter.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
