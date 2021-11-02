Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Atletico Madrid

It’s a big Champions League night at Anfield on Wednesday, with Liverpool hosting Atletico Madrid with a chance to advance to the knock-out stages of the competition. The Reds sit atop Group B, and a win secures advancement, and all but clinches the group as well.
With a chance to secure qualification, Jurgen Klopp is likely to play a strong side. For the latest Liverpool team news updates go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson had an up-and-down day against Brighton. He had some big saves early in the game to keep Brighton off the board, but looked like he lost the first goal in the sun at Anfield. He will look to regroup against Atletico on Wednesday.
Defense
Ibrahima Konate has gotten back-to-back starts in big games, paired with Virgil van Dijk. That may change Wednesday. While Konate appears to have a bright future at Liverpool, he isn’t a finished product and there are some gaps in the defense.
Joel Matip could come in Wednesday and pair with van Dijk. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to start at the outside backs.
Midfield
Brighton’s midfield out-played Liverpool’s for most of Saturday’s draw with Brighton after an injury to Naby Keita. Fabinho and Thiago are both back Wednesday. Fabinho is likely to start in the No. 6 role, moving Jordan Henderson out wider.
Thiago missed more time, so he is less likely to be risked. If that’s the case, Curtis Jones is likely the other starter.
Attack
Sadio Mane scored and had another waved off on Saturday. As long as he is healthy, he starts on the left. Mo Salah saw his long goal-scoring streak come to an end Saturday, but is a surefire starter on any team in the world.
Diogo Jota gets the start over Roberto Firmino in the game.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind