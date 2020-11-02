Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Atalanta (Champions League)

Liverpool kick off a big week on the road Tuesday night in Champions League action. They will travel to Italy, where they face Atalanta in a match-up of the top two teams in Group D.
On Saturday against West Ham, Liverpool went back to their 4-3-3 formation, and with the midfield options they have available (go here for the team news) could line-up similarly.
Goalkeeper
Alisson conceded an early goal against West Ham after a poor clearance from Joe Gomez, but didn’t have much to do the rest of the game, making two saves. The best news for Liverpool is there seems to be no ill effects from his shoulder injury and looks no different.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both expected to start both games this week. Joe Gomez is also expected to start. His center back partner is the spot open to question. Joel Matip is the most senior option available, but has injury problems and is returning from injury. But Liverpool need him against City, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rhy Williams start.
Williams came on for Fabinho against FC Midtjylland and played well. Williams rested over the weekend in the Premier League, so he will be ready to go Tuesday if needed.
Midfield
Thiago is unavailable for Liverpool on Tuesday. James Milner also wasn’t with the main group during training, which has raised questions about his availability.
Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum should get starts, along with Naby Keita. Keita is back in full training with the first-team group after an undisclosed injury, and will give Liverpool another creative option in midfield.
Attack
Liverpool have numerous options in attack, which will give Jurgen Klopp the ability to mix things up.
Jurgen Klopp made a point to mention that Mo Salah was battling “three knocks” in his press conference on Monda, but the Egyptian trained without limitations.
With a vital game against Manchester City on the horizon, Salah may rest.
If that’s the case, Diogo Jota would take his spot in the line-up. Jota had the game-winner in the 85th minute on Saturday, his third game in a row with a goal.
Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane will start at the remaining two spots.
Liverpool Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.
