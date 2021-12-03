Liverpool FC Starting XI at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool FC travel to the Molineux on Saturday to face Wolves as they look to keep pace at the top of the Premier League. Following Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Everton, Liverpool sit third in the table, just two points out of first.
Wolves sit eighth in the table after a 0-0 draw against Burnley midweek. Jurgen Klopp hinted Friday that there wouldn’t be major changes from Wednesday’s win, so a similar line-up can be expected.
Liverpool FC Match Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Weekly Premier League Podcast: go here
Goalkeeper
Alisson allowed his first goal since the international break Wednesday. He got a big piece of Demarai Gray’s shot before it went between his legs, but had little else to do in the match. Alisson remains tied atop the Golden Gloves race with Edouard Mendy and Ederson.
Defense
Andy Robertson looks back to his best for Liverpool, adding two more assists on Saturday. Kostas Tsimikas is pushing Robertson, but the Scottish international is elevating his game as a result. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip should retain their spots.
Midfield
One of the potential spots for a change could come in the midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was in good form heading into the last week, and might get back into the line-up. Thiago is one of the players Liverpool likely monitor because of his history of injuries, and could get a game off.
Jordan Henderson was fantastic against Everton, and scored the opening goal for the Reds. Henderson and Fabinho seem set to keep their places.
Attack
Mo Salah scored two more goals Wednesday, moving him to 13 PL goals this season. He sits atop the Golden Boot race by four. Two of his teammates, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, are third and fourth in the race.
With a chance of rotation midweek at Milan, in what is a meaningless game for Liverpool, all three should start on Saturday.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind