Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Villarreal (Champions League)

Liverpool are in Spain to take on Villarreal for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal. The Reds hold a 2-0 lead on aggregate after the first leg, and are aiming for their third Champions League final in five years.
Liverpool have managed their squad well, and will have nearly their entire team available for the match.
Liverpool Preview Content vs Villarreal: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Goalkeeper
Alisson had his fourth-straight shutout Saturday at Newcastle. He now has 26 in all competitions this season. Alisson is in good form at the moment, but Liverpool need that to continue in the final month.
Defense
Liverpool rested Trent Alexander-Arnold Saturday, but he is set to come back into the line-up. Ibrahima Konate has started the past three Champions League games, and may return to the line-up for Joel Matip.
Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk keep at the other two positions, especially with an added day of rest compared to last week.
Midfield
Thiago and Fabinho both received rest on Saturday at Newcastle, and are ready to go come Tuesday. Naby Keita got the lone goal in the win over Newcastle, and may get the nod over Jordan Henderson.
Attack
Roberto Firmino is still out with injury, giving Liverpool one less option up front. Mo Salah rested on Saturday, so he should be good to go come Tuesday.
Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane start alongside him, with Diogo Jota moving to the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Villarreal (4-3-3):
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
