Predicted Liverpool Starting XI at Newcastle United

After topping Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal, Liverpool travel to Newcastle in Premier League action. Liverpool sit second in the table, one point behind Manchester City as the games wind down, while Newcastle sit ninth.
Liverpool have a couple doubts for the match, but they should still have close to a full squad for selection.
Goalkeeper
Alisson secured a shutout against Villarreal, his third in a row in all competitions.
The Golden Gloves favorite in the Premier League is a strong leader in the back for Liverpool, and provides a valuable asset, especially with their high line.
Defense
There could be some rotation in the defense, as Liverpool continue to play a congested fixture schedule. Joel Matip is set to come in for Ibrahima Konate, playing alongside Virgil van Dijk.
Trent Alexander-Arnold got subbed off with around 10 minutes to go on Wednesday, likely saving some minutes in his legs for Saturday.
There also could be a change at left back. Kostas Tsimikas missed Wednesday’s match with an illness, but he was back in training on Thursday.
If he is healthy enough, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in the line-up.
Midfield
Naby Keita is ready to come into the line-up on Saturday. Thiago could miss out, with the second leg of the Champions League semis and a match-up with Tottenham next week.
Fabinho starts in the middle, with Jordan Henderson on the right, but there could be some unexpected rotation as well.
Attack
Diogo Jota is ready to come back into the line-up, with Luis Diaz having to miss out. Roberto Firmino is out again on Saturday, thus limiting the full rotation can do.
Divock Origi is an option to start for Sadio Mane or Mo Salah, but Jurgen Klopp loves the impact that he can bring off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3):
Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
