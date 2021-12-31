Predicted Liverpool Starting XI at Chelsea FC

After a frustrating loss to Leicester City, Liverpool return to action Sunday when they travel to face Chelsea FC. The teams sit second and third in the table, but in danger of falling out of a true title race as City has extended their lead in recent weeks.
Liverpool has some issues with COVID that may alter their line-up on Sunday, but it should line up close to what they did against Leicester.
Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday Jan 2, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Odds: Chelsea +200 Draw +240 Liverpool FC +130
Form Guide: Chelsea DWDDW Liverpool FC LDWWW
TV: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Goalkeeper
Alisson is rumored to have contracted COVID after the Leicester match. Jurgen Klopp said Friday three first-team players contracted the virus after the match, but didn’t identify who they were. Alisson and Roberto Firmino were among those who missed training during the week.
If Alisson can’t go, Caoimhin Kelleher steps into the goal. Kelleher was the hero of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal, making two saves in the penalty shootout. Liverpool hope that confidence carries over into a key league match.
Defense
Andy Robertson is out one more match for his red-card suspension. Kostas Tsimikas takes his place at left back. The rest of the defense is expected to be the same, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold filling out the rest of the backline.
Midfield
Thiago is out with injury, but the rest of the midfield should be available for Liverpool. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho should start to anchor the midfield unit. The third spot probably goes to Naby Keita, especially with him leaving on Monday for AFCON.
Attack
With COVID concerns an injuries, the Liverpool front-3 pretty much picks itself. The front-3 should be Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah. Liverpool failed to score for the first time all season on Tuesday, so they will look to rebound Sunday.
With it being the last game for Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for a month due to AFCON, they will want to leave on a high note.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3):
Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
