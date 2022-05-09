Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Aston Villa

Liverpool blinked first in the title race against Manchester City, drawing 1-1 with Tottenham on Saturday. The Reds are now three points down with three games to play, and have a tricky test at Aston Villa on Tuesday. Steven Gerrard’s side have won back-to-back games and have moved into 11th in the table.
Liverpool don’t appear to have any injuries at this point in the season, and expect to have the full squad available for selection.
Goalkeeper
Alisson couldn’t do anything on Spurs goal Saturday, as the visitors carved up Liverpool’s defense with a good attack. He has 20 league clean sheets on the season, tied with Ederson for top in the league.
Defense
After not playing in the last two games, Liverpool turn to Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk in the defense. Looking at the fixtures a week ago, this may have been a spot to get Andy Robertson some rest before the final four games. But the Scottish defender showed tired legs Saturday, and was taken off after 64 minutes. That rest could reset the defender and have him good to go. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right back.
Midfield
There could be some rotation in the midfield. With a tight turnaround and a final on Saturday, Klopp will want to make sure the midfield is fresh. Naby Keita and James Milner may step in for Thiago and Jordan Henderson. Fabinho keeps his spot in the middle of the midfield. Curtis Jones is also a possibility.
Attack
Liverpool will rotate in the attack as well. Diogo Jota comes back into the line-up and starts up top with Luis Diaz and Mo Salah on the wings. Roberto Firmino is getting closer to being involved, but it’s hard to see him starting right away.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
