Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Arsenal

Liverpool head to the Emirates Wednesday to take on Arsenal in a crucial Premier League match. The Reds have a chance to get within a point of Manchester City at the top of the table with a win. Arsenal on the other hand are aiming to strengthen their hold on a top-4 place.
Liverpool may make a couple of changes from Saturday’s win over Brighton.
Arsenal vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kick: Wed Mar 16, 8pm Emirates
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Result Probability: Arsenal 51% Liverpool 25% Draw 24%
PL Position: Arsenal 26mp, 51pts, 4th place Liverpool 28mp, 66pts, 2nd place
PL Form Guide: Arsenal WWWWW Liverpool WWWWW
Goalkeeper
Alisson pitched another clean sheet against Brighton Saturday. He made a couple of crucial saves, especially in the second half as Brighton aimed to get back in the game. The Brazilian now has 15 clean sheets, one behind Ederson for the league lead.
Defense
It’s doubtful Liverpool make any changes in their back line.
The quartet of Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold is their strongest. This is a big match for Liverpool, and they will send out their best group.
Midfield
There could easily be a change in the midfield 3. Fabinho is going to start at the No. 6 position. Captain Jordan Henderson is also expected to start again to provide that leadership in the middle of the field. Naby Keita started against Brighton, but Wednesday’s match seems like a time for Thiago. Liverpool got the Spanish midfielder for games like this.
The is the midfield 3 that would have started the League Cup final before Thiago got injured, so it seems like Jurgen Klopp prefers this group.
Attack
Mo Salah had a slight scare with an injury and came off early against Brighton. Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday that he would be training regularly with the group, and should be available in some capacity.
It makes sense that Liverpool be cautious with Salah heading into the stretch run, so a spot on the bench makes sense. Diogo Jota comes into the line-up for Salah, playing with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.
Predicted Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.
