Liverpool FC Predicted Starting XI vs Arsenal

Liverpool FC got a big win on the road at Chelsea last week, and now face another big London squad in Arsenal. Monday night’s meeting will be the first of two in four days between the clubs. After Monday’s game they will meet again on Thursday in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool have a couple of injury concerns coming into the game, but they should line up similarly to how they did at Chelsea. In goal, Alisson got his first clean sheet of the season at Stamford Bridge, and will look for another on Monday night.
It’s the back four that is the first spot with concerns. The big question is who will partner with Virgil Van Dijk on Monday. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez both missed the win over the Blues, forcing Fabinho to start at center back.
The Brazilian put in an excellent performance, but Liverpool would rather not play him in that position for a second straight week. Gomez returned to training on Friday, and if he can start on Monday that will be a boost for Liverpool. Matip is not expected to be available this week.
The Liverpool midfield will be without Jordan Henderson and James Milner due to minor injuries. If Gomez can start, then Jurgen Klopp will have more depth in the midfield.
Thiago made his Liverpool debut in the second half against Chelsea, replacing Henderson and is in line to start on Monday. Naby Keita and Gini Wijnaldum are also in line to start.
Up front, Sadio Mané got off the mark last week, scoring twice against Chelsea. He and Mo Salah now have five of Liverpool’s six goals this year. Roberto Firmino has a good history against Arsenal, especially at Anfield.
The Brazilian hasn’t been up to his standard recently, but Liverpool will hope he can find it in a big game here.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
Am sure Gomez will start with van dijk,Medfield thiago fabinoh gini