Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (EFL Cup 4th Round)

Liverpool and Arsenal will face off for the second time in four days Thursday night when they meet in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds won 3-1 at Anfield on Monday in Premier League action, and will meet in this round of the League Cup for the second-straight year.
Last year, the teams battled to a thrilling 5-5 draw through regulation, with Liverpool advancing on penalties. Jurgen Klopp could make 10 changes from his team on Monday night.
For the Arsenal team news go here. For the Arsenal Starting XI Prediction go here.
Adrian will get another start after getting his first action of the year against Lincoln City. The Spainard had a good game overall, with the exception of misplaying a cross that led to the second goal.
In the back, Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas will start. Rhys Williams is also likely to start at center back. Because of injuries at the center back position, Klopp had to play Virgil Van Dijk for 45 minutes against Lincoln City. It is very unlikely the Reds call upon their superstar again here with more options now available.
The likely starter will be Joe Gomez, who will bring some experience alongside Williams in the back. Liverpool used a 4-2-3-1 against Lincoln City, but Arsenal provides a stiffer test.
The Reds may go back to a 4-3-3 to give them more bodies in the midfield. James Milner is back from injury and came off the bench on Monday, but will start on Thursday. Curtis Jones showed his potential with two goals against Lincoln City. Marko Grujic played well as well, and could provide another option in the midfield.
The Reds have an abundance of attacking options. Takumi Minamino had a terrific game against Lincoln City and will get another start. Diogo Jota seems to have have already moved ahead of Divock Origi in the pecking order. After a strong cameo Monday, he is in line for his first start at Liverpool.
That leaves Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri for the other spot, and Shaqiri provides options that Origi can’t. Right now, Liverpool’s squad size is still really big. Thursday’s outcome could determine what they do the rest of the window.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Adrian, Kostas Tsimikas, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez, Neco Williams, James Milner, Marko Grujic, Curtis Jones, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota.
