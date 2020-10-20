Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Ajax (Champions League)

After a frustrating draw in the Merseyside Derby, Liverpool start Champions League play on Wednesday evening against Ajax. The two European giants are meeting for the first time since 1966.
Playing in the Amsterdam Arena is never an easy task for opponents. Liverpool will want to start their Champions League campaign off on the right foot and get the three points, which will no doubt be a challenge. (For the Liverpool team news in this one go here)
Goalkeeper
The last time Adrian played in the Champions League, it was a disaster. His blunders in extra time against Atletico Madrid directly led to Liverpool being eliminated. On Saturday against Everton, it looked like Adrian was more confident. One noticeable change saw the Spanish goalkeeper quickly getting rid of the ball deep, instead of trying to play out of the back. Liverpool have to play different with Adrian in goal compared to Alisson, and Saturday was a step toward that.
Defense
Obviously, Liverpool have a gaping hole in the center of its defense with the injury to Virgil Van Dijk. That leaves Liverpool with only two senior centerbacks in Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, who will have to carry the load until the January window arrives at the Merseyside club can acquire reinforcements.
Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the starts on the outside. Alexander-Arnold, coming off a Young Player of the Year award winning season last year, has been caught several times in the past few games, leading to opponent goals. He will look for a big bounce back here.
Midfield
Along with the injury news to Van Dijk, Liverpool were also holding their breath waiting to hear about Thiago. The new signing had a Man of the Match performance against Everton, but was injured by a vicious tackle from Richarlison late. It appears that Thiago escaped serious injury, but he is still a major doubt for Wednesday.
Jordan Henderson showed once again on Saturday why he is so valuable to the team. He should start again Wednesday, along with Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho.
Naby Keita is also available after testing negative for Covid on his return, but hasn’t been training so it may be too soon for him to start.
Attack
Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both got on the scoresheet against Everton, and have had fantastic starts to the season.
While he didn’t score, Roberto Firmino also played well and had more confidence than he has shown in recent weeks. All three should start, but with the congested fixture list over the next six weeks, rotation should be coming soon.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Adrian, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind