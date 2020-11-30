Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Ajax (Champions League)

Liverpool look to secure advancement in the Champions League against Ajax on Tuesday night.
The Reds will advance to the knockout stages of the competition with a win or draw. With three days between games this week, Liverpool should field the strongest side they have for this one. Given what we know of the team news, let’s take a look at who Jurgen Klopp might select.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was denied a clean sheet by Brighton’s late penalty, but was otherwise great for the Reds on Saturday. With the injuries the squad has in the back, his presence and ability to play the ball with his feet are a great asset.
Defense
With all the injuries Liverpool has, there isn’t much choice for who to play in the back. Andy Robertson conceded the late penalty against Brighton, but will be back in the line-up Tuesday.
Neco Williams also conceded a penalty in the first half, and was replaced at halftime, but will be called upon again. Trent Alexander-Arnold is closer to returning, but the Reds will need Williams to be on his game until he does.
Joel Matip was rested on Saturday, but was in training on Monday and will be ready for Ajax. There is a question about who will partner with him, but it is likely Fabinho. Rhys Williams is also and option if Jurgen Klopp wants to rotate.
Midfield
Liverpool also have a pile of injuries in the midfield, although some players appear close to returning.
Jordan Henderson got 45 minutes on Saturday, and appears ready to start again. Liverpool have relied heavily on Gini Wijnaldum this year, and will need to get him rest sooner or later, but he will be looking forward to playing against the Dutch club. Curtis Jones is the likely candidate for the third midfield spot if Liverpool go 4-3-3.
Attack
Sadio Mane didn’t start against Brighton, so he should be ready to go on Tuesday. Liverpool are also monitoring the minutes of Mo Salah as he recovers from COVID. Both are likely to start with Roberto Firmino, mean ing that Diogo Jota starts the game on the bench.
With Liverpool’s midfield frailties, they could go 4-2-3-1 to save midfield legs, in which case Jota would start.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Neco Williams, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
