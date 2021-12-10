Predicted Liverpool Starting XI against Aston Villa

Saturday is a big match at Anfield, as Liverpool welcome back Steven Gerrard and his Aston Villa squad. We covered this narrative extensively on our weekly Premier League podcast. The Reds sit second in the table after a 1-0 thriller against Wolves last weekend. Aston Villa sit 10th, but have won three out of four under Gerrard.
Liverpool made several changes midweek against AC Milan, but should be near full strength in welcoming Villa. For more on the Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was a bit of a surprise starters midweek, with several other first-team players being rested. But the Brazilian shot stopper wanted to play, and Jurgen Klopp led him. He allowed a goal off a corner when Liverpool whiffed a clearance attempt.
Alisson leads the Golden Gloves race in the PL with eight shutouts in league play, and hopes to add another Saturday.
Defense
All four of Liverpool’s “main” defenders got a break midweek, and are ready to go Saturday. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both in the top-10 in the league in assists. Alexander-Arnold sits second with seven, only behind teammate Mo Salah, and Robertson is seventh with four.
Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will also be ready to go, as Liverpool aims to continue their strong defensive form in the league. Liverpool have conceded just once in their last four games.
Midfield
Much like the defense, the Liverpool midfield was heavily rotated against Milan. Fabinho came on for a cameo, but should be back in the starting line-up Saturday. Jordan Henderson and Thiago take their place alongside him.
Attack
In a big gamble, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah got starts in the Champions League midweek in a meaningless game. They came out unscathed and contributed to both goals.
Both players in the past have spoken about how they would rather play then rest to keep rhythm, and hopefully their form continues Saturday. With Diogo Jota potentially having a small injury, Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino could get the start in the third spot.
Origi has goals in his last few appearances, so he is likely to get the chance to start.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind