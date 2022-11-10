Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

After what has been an up-and-down start to the season, Liverpool faces a home clash against Southampton prior to the World Cup break. Liverpool definitely turned to the kids in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Derby. The youth did get the job done, eventually, as Derby became the latest victim of Caohmin Kelleher’s penalty shootout expertise.

The Reds picked up a huge victory last time out in the league against Tottenham Hotspur and they will be hoping to bring that momentum with them to this fixture.

This season has been an unmitigated disaster for Southampton. And just this past week, long-term manager Ralph Hassenhuttl was shown the door. Just a few hours ago, the club announced the appointment of Nathan Jones to the position.

The 49-year-old joins up from Luton Town, as he signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the St Mary’s, where he will be joined by first team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.

Liverpool vs Southampton FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 12, 2022, at 3 pm UK at Anfield

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 78% Draw `13% Southampton 9%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 8th, 19pts WWLLW Southampton 18th, 12pts DWDLL

Team News

There is no new news on the Liverpool injury front. The same six players have been missing for quite some time.

Starting XI Prediction

Although they have been one of the top sides in Europe over the past few years, Liverpool’s representation at the upcoming World Cup will be very light on. Not that it plays a factor regarding selection this weekend.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson

MID- Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson

ATT- Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Stuey’s Two Cents

Liverpool fans will hope for a painless end to this section of the 22/23 Premier League season. Particularly so when you after how bi-polar the Reds form has been. Southampton poses a risk for no other reason than the ‘new manager bounce’. We think that it will be the deciding factor in this one. Southampton with a shock [is it really a shock at this point?] victory over Liverpool.

Southampton 1-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories