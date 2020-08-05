Liverpool FC Interested in Signing Left Back Jamal Lewis

Premier League champions Liverpool FC are set to bid for Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis, looking at him as cover for Andy Robertson, according to reports in the Mirror.
Lewis made his mark in the Premier League this season as one of Norwich’s most impressive players. He made 28 appearances in the League and scored a goal to boot. Lewis formed an effective full back partnership for the Canaries with right back Max Aarons.
The report in Mirror claims that the Merseyside club are preparing a bid in the region of £10 million in a move that would actually echo the one they made for Robertson.
The current first choice left back was signed from Hull City after they were relegated at the end of the 2016/17 season.
It further claims that Liverpool’s analytics team believe he has the potential to develop further, and the fact that he can play multiple positions is an added bonus. The only factor that could prevent a move is Lewis wanting first team football which would be difficult given the presence of the Scot.
Getting a player with Premier League experience can really help the reigning champions become even better. At the moment, the player that usually deputises for Robertson in the left back role is James Milner and while he is effective an effective option, it would be better for the Reds to have a recognised full back, instead of someone whose primary position is midfield, take up that role.
At just £10 million, Jamal Lewis would be a real bargain and not interfere in the funds for any other potential signings that the club might be making.
Though Lewis might not want to be a back-up, the thought of playing for the Premier League champions will be a real attraction.
Klopp must ensure that the team only improves from here on out and given their history of making shrewd transfers, a move for a player like Lewis is highly possible. Robertson would also benefit from having a player to share the responsibility of the position and Lewis would be a good fit for the Reds.
