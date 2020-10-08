Xherdan Shaqiri Makes Liverpool UCL Roster, May Have Future with Reds

There were no real surpise exclusions when it comes to the squad that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp named for the UEFA Champions League group stages, but there was an unexpected inclusion in Xherdan Shaqiri.
The Swiss midfielder seemed to be on his way out this summer transfer window, but as deadline day came and went, he was still on the Liverpool roster. And now with his being a part of the squad that will compete in Europe, well maybe there is still a chance for him to fight and win back a spot in the team.
Shaqiri certainly has his work cut out for him, but we’ll see if there is an opportunity that he might be able to make the most of.
Let’s take a look at the full roster, which is below. Liverpool open up UCL group stage play against Ajax on October 21.
Liverpool UCL Group Stages Roster
Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota
Midfielders: Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas.
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher
